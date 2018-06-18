KNOCKWOOD, Elder Freeman Douglas (O.N.S.; PhD, Honoris Causa) – Age 88, Indian Brook, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family June 16, 2018 in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro. Born in Springhill, he was a son of the late Freeman and Ann-Mary Knockwood. Doug was employed in many locales throughout the US and Canada. He was an RCA-Ret. Black Watch Regiment of Canada member and a distinguished counsellor of the humanities in both the Native and non-native communities. He was a friend of Bill W. for 54 years. Doug is survived by his wife, Michelle; his children, Bernie (Jean); Carol Ann (Bill Green); Allan; Joey Morris; Bert; Glenn (Tania); step children, Lucille (Fahad); Gilles (Sarah); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Bertha; his second wife, Kathy; daughter, Mae Ann; siblings, Peter, Ralph, Evie. Visitation will be held at 37 Eagle’s Nest Road, Indian Brook beginning 7 p.m. Monday, June 18 until time of service 11 a.m. Thursday, June 21. Service will be held in St. Kateri Catholic Church, Indian Brook, Fr. Ron Cairns officiating. Interment will be in St. Kateri Cemetery, Indian Brook. A salite will follow in the Indian Brook Community Centre. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Doug’s memory to the charity of your choice. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Doug may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com