SPARES (WALLACE), Catherine Leonine – Age 83 of Tatamagouche, passed peacefully at the Willow Lodge Home for Special Care, Tatamagouche, on June 12, 2018. Catherine was the daughter of James Howard and Esther Louise (Hennigar) Wallace. She was born in North Salem, NS, the youngest of four siblings. Graduating with her Grade 11 certificate in 1952, she worked at many places starting with the Attorney General's office in Halifax, NS and retiring from the Department of Natural Resources in Shubenacadie in 2000. Catherine married Roy Earle Spares in October 1956, living much of their lives together in and around Shubenacadie. Catherine is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families. She was pre-deceased by her parents; her husband, Roy; her brother, Reg; sister and brother-in-law, Lorna and Stan Etter; sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Don Lynds; nephew, Stephen Etter. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Catherine can be made to a charity of choice.