Turple Time in Antigonish

JAMES RIVER: The start and finish of the Ron MacGillivray 150 at Riverside International Speedway were of two different varieties on June 16.

Before the leaders had entered turn one, a red flag flew as the field behind leaders Shawn Turple and Cole Butcher were all collected after it appeared Butcher had trouble getting going. About 17 of the 27-car field were involved in the incident, which occurred right at the start/finish line. Several involved were able to continue. There was another red flag for a six car accident on lap 17.

Once action got going, Turple and Butcher swapped the lead three times over the final 107 laps, it was Turple pulling out the exciting victory in his no. 0 Dexter/Municipal Group hot rod by the narrowest of margins—thought to be the first of its kind on the tour—0.002 seconds.

Craig Slaunwhite of Terrence Bay got up on the wheel late in the race to overtake John Flemming in the no. 97 for his third consecutive third place finish on the season. Cornwall, PEI’s Dylan Gosbee rounded out the top five with a solid run.

Turple, Cole Butcher, Dylan Blenkhorn of Truro, and and Jonathan Hicken of Brudenell, PEI each picked up qualifying race victories. Turple led the most laps (66) in a long race which saw six cautions that included three red flags.

Braden Langille of Shubenacadie completed just 17 laps for a 22nd place finish, while Stephen Lively in the no. 30 machine was involved in the lap zero wreck and didn’t return. He wound up 26th.

The NAPA Sportsman Series entertained fans for an exciting 75 lap feature with Russell Smith Jr crossing the line for the checkered flag ahead of Matt Vaughan of Fletchers Lake and Frankie Fraser of Shubenacadie.