Cynthia Gauthier ready to impress

Mirabel, Que. native making only visit to home country with Scotia Speedworld stop on Monster Jam Tour

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Cynthia Gauthier is hoping Lady Luck is on her and Monster Mutt Dalmatian’s side this time around at Scotia Speedworld.

At last year’s Monster Jam, Gauthier had an engine blow on Monster Mutt forcing her to sit on the sidelines and watch the action at Scotia Speedworld. This year’s stop, July 7-8, is the Canadian’s lone visit to her home country, and she’s aiming for it be to be one to remember.

“I definitely want to get a win here,” she said. “There’s some good drivers coming to Scotia this year.”

The three Feld Entertainment-produced shows over two days-July 7-8—will see eight Monster Jam trucks featuring world champions Grave Digger and Son-uva Digger, driven by Ryan Anderson; the Scotia Speedworld truck debut of Megalodon, Taurus and World Champion Overkill Evolution. Black Stallion and Iron Warrior, along with the father-son duo of Mike Vaters and Mike Vaters II are also scheduled to appear at Scotia Speedworld.

The three shows are scheduled as follows: July 7, pit party 10:30-12; with shows at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Doors open at 12 p.m. July 8, Pit party from 10:30-12, and the show at 1 p.m. Doors open at 12 p.m.

Gauthier said racing a Monster Jam truck has gotten more comfortable.

“The more you drive it the better you get,” she said. “When I started it was harder because it was a different driving style. Every driver is doing better so you always have to be on the top of your game.

“You have to push yourself. You can’t stay the same.”

The Mirabel, Quebec native, who turned 30 on June 25, said she does a lot of power-lifting and cross-fit to stay in shape.

“It’s the same thing when you’re driving, you might be losing the race but you don’t want to give up because you never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “You have to be on the edge all the time.”

She said the highlight of any Monster Jam weekend is seeing the fans that come out and cheer her on.

“It’s definitely a highlight coming to Halifax, it means the world to go there,” she said. “This is my only visit to Canada this year. I’m living my dream, and without them I could not do what I’m doing.”

Gauthier said the stop will be one to remember.

“I’m definitely going to push the limits to win,” she said. For me if I get a couple wins it will mean so much more being in my home country.”

She had some advice for young girls getting into racing.

“If you keep your eyes on it (your goal), and work really hard and never give up on your goal, it’s going to happen,” Gauthier said. “I feel sometimes it can be harder for a woman in motorsports but it’s changing.

“Everything is possible if you work hard and are ready for the challenges in your way to get there.”

Tickets start at $25** and are available at the Ticket Atlantic Box office, http://www.ticketatlantic.com/en/home/events/monsterjam/info.aspx and www.monsterjam.com, or by calling (902) 451-1221. Day of show ticket sales are only available at Scotia Speedworld.

Monster Jam is one of the only sports where male and female world-class drivers, some generational rivals, are equals competing for the same championship on the same track. Following racing, new in 2018 across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the truck winner in the freestyle competition by real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.

The Monster Jam® Pit Party provides unprecedented access to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers. This unique experience in the world of motorsports gives you access to see the trucks up close, take pictures, meet the drivers and get their autographs. Pit Party passes are $15. To access the Pit Party, event ticket and Pit Party Pass must be presented upon entry.