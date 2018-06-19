Pet oxygen masks delivered to Enfield and Elmsdale fire

Invisible Fence Brand hopes to get to all East Hants departments

ENFIELD: With many residents having fur-babies as family, it only makes sense for first responders to have the equipment needed to help them as well.

Now, the firefighters at Enfield and Elmsdale Volunteer Fire Departments have that after being the recipient of two pet oxygen masks each from representatives from Invisible Fence Brand last month.

Pam Murray, the owner, and Bryanna Zwicker, sales and marketing for the company, stopped at Enfield fire as they work to get the masks to fire departments throughout East Hants. They said that more than 60 fire departments in N.S. and 7,500 in North America have their pet oxygen masks.

“We want to supply the right tools to the right people to save pets lives,” said Murray during the presentation. “As with humans, the proper equipment can be the difference in saving their lives.

“Pets are family too.”

Invisible Fence was established in 1973, with the N.S. branch in operation since 2004.

Murray said most fire departments wouldn’t necessarily think of purchasing the kits, which cost approximately $100 CAD each.

She said the goal is to have the life-saving equipment in every fire department across North America.

“We’re hoping with this presentation that it lets the majority of departments know about the equipment and where it is,” said Murray.

For more information on the pet oxygen masks, check out their website at www.invisiblefence.com/02 and on their Facebook page “Invisible Fence Brand – Annapolis Valley & Nova Scotia.”