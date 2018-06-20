Two East Hants-area men charged with animal cruelty

DUTCH SETTLEMENT: A 52-year-old man from Elmsdale and a 60-year-old man from Dutch Settlement has been charged with animal cruelty under the Nova Scotia Animal Protection Act.

The Nova Scotia SPCA has charged Dwayne Brewer of Elmsdale and Robert Hillingsworth of Dutch Settlement, with causing a dog to be in distress contrary to section 21 (1) of the Animal Protection Act of NS.

On June 10, 2018, SPCA officers received a complaint that a dog was left in an outdoor kennel at a local business. The complaint indicated that the dog was living in its own filth and severely overgrown nails.

A full investigation had taken place and it was determined by SPCA officers that charges were warranted under the Nova Scotia Animal Protection Act.

Both Brewer and Hollingsworth are scheduled to appear in court on August 14, 2018 at the Dartmouth Provincial court house.

The NS SPCA operates on a policy of zero tolerance for animal cruelty and sets the standard of animal care for the province of Nova Scotia. The NS SPCA