Local and delicious food trucks returning to Tide Fest

LANTZ: The countdown continues for East Hants’ second annual Tide Fest. This is a jam-packed weekend-long event, so you’re sure to get hungry over the course of the weekend. But have no fear, because the food trucks and local vendors will be there for you to enjoy.

Tide Fest will provide a wide arrange of food alternatives throughout the weekend, welcoming the local business community and volunteer sector to provide food and drink for our hungry participants! We are proud to have lots of returning and new Food Trucks this year, so be sure to check it out and try lots of different local and delicious foods from your community.

“Tide Fest is a wonderful community event. Last year was great for the first year, very successful in my opinion; it can only get better with age. It has something for everyone and every age,” says Pam McNeil, Cup of Soul owner. “We are returning for a second year and really looking forward to it.”

Tickets for Tide Fest are now available at the following locations: East Hants Sportsplex, Elmsdale Pet Valu, McNeill’s Shell, Shooters Bar & Grill, and online at tidefest.ca/tickets.

Tide Fest, returning for its second edition July 13-15, is a not-for-profit community event organized by the Come Home East Hants Association. Events will include a music festival, World’s Largest Washer Toss tournament, Crib tournament, and much more. To learn more find the event on Facebook or at TideFest.ca