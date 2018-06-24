Tide Fest Community Fair back at this year’s event

LANTZ: Tide Fest is back again this year with two days full of fun and free activities for the whole family. On July 14-15, Ice Pad B of the East Hants Sportsplex will once again be home to the Tide Fest Community Fair!

This year’s Community Fair builds on the success of last year, bringing back the popular dance showcase, as well as complimentary Paint Night Art Fun with Sandra MacDonald, henna tattoos, face painting and First Nations crafts, but this year’s Community Fair showcases even more of what East Hants has to offer.

Local businesses GymNation and Beyond Indoor Play with be there with tumbling circuits and play equipment, Dance Zone and RSI Danceworks will be offering complimentary classes, and there will be crafting tutorials with Knit & Sew East Hants and LilyPond Vintage. The Colchester-East Hants Public Library will also be on hand to offer fun and educational activities for one and all.

Additionally, you also won’t want to miss the local business showcase organized by the East Hants Chamber of Commerce.

According to Community Fair chair, Natalie Horne, one of the best things about the Tide Fest Community Fair is that all of the activities are offered to families free of charge.

“One of the things I love most about being involved in the Community Fair is it provides a weekend full of activities with no cost to families. I wanted to ensure that this is an event that all families could attend without feeling the pressure to spend a lot of money,” explained Natalie Horne.

While the activities are free, patrons are welcome to make a donation, 100% of which will go to support local charities.

If you are still looking for a way for you or your business to get involved in Tide Fest, why not come on board as the title sponsor for the Community Fair?

“We are anticipating a huge bump in attendance at the Community Fair this year as we’ve been working to promote the event at all of the local schools. It would be an awesome opportunity for a local business to associate themselves with a really positive event for families,” said Horne.

If you’d like more information regarding sponsorship opportunities, contact Natalie Horne at nataliehorne83@hotmail.com for sponsorship information.

For a more detailed schedule of Community Fair events, check out the event webpage at tidefest.ca.

Tide Fest, returning for its second edition July 13-15, is a not-for-profit community event organized by the Come Home East Hants Association. Events will include a music festival, World’s Largest Washer Toss tournament, Crib tournament, and much more. To learn more find the event on Facebook or at TideFest.ca