World’s largest washer toss tournament returns to East Hants

LANTZ: In a few short weeks on July 14 and 15, the East Hants Sportsplex is welcoming back hundreds of washer toss enthusiasts for the second-annual World’s Largest Washer Toss Tournament.

Organized as part of the many festivities at Tide Fest, this event unofficially broke a World Record in 2017 with nearly 600 participants from across the Maritimes.

The Come Home East Hants Association is still awaiting official confirmation from Guinness World Records, but if approved, the tournament will put East Hants in the record books.

Last year’s winners were Romeo LeBlanc and Michael Gulliver from New Brunswick.

“I am so glad to have attended last year’s Tide Fest washer toss tournament, it was one of the best run tournaments I have been in,” said Gulliver. “It was such a great time winning it last year. Me and Romeo Leblanc will be back to defend our title, counting down the days and looking forward to it, can’t wait!”

Last year, competitors battled it out in one large division for the top prize of $2,000 cash. New this year, organizers have divided the tournament into two divisions to cater to recreational and competitive players:

The first is the Open Division on July 14. Each team will be put into a division of five teams and guaranteed four matches with the top team in each division qualifying for playoffs. This tournament is one day only and $40 per team.

The winners for this division will take home a $250 prize, with other top finishers taking home prizes including gift certificates to local businesses. The open division would be perfect for players who would like to take in the rest of Tide Fest but still enjoy the tournament for one day.

The second division is the two-day Competitive Division on July 14 and 15. Each team will be placed in a division of eight teams and guaranteed seven matches, with the top four teams in each division qualifying for playoffs. The Competitive Division will be capped to the first 64 teams registered, so be sure to sign up now! This division is $40 per person ($80 per team). First place winners will take home $2,000 with other cash prizes awarded to runner ups.

Sponsoring the event is Tim Hortons Elmsdale and Enfield. To find more info on the World’s Largest Washer Toss Tournament and to purchase tickets to be involved in the action again this year, visit www.tidefest.ca/washertoss.

Tide Fest, returning for its second edition July 13-15, is a not-for-profit community event organized by the Come Home East Hants Association. Events will include a music festival, World’s Largest Washer Toss tournament, crib tournament, and much more. To learn more and purchase tickets, find the event on Facebook or at TideFest.ca