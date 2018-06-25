PREEPER, Larry Ira – 1940 – 2018 of Coldstream, passed away in the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro. Larry is survived by four children; sisters, Rose Molnar, Lantz; Carolyn McLeod, PEI; brothers, Henry, BC; Albert, Dartmouth; and Herbert, Musquodoboit. He was predeceased by parents, John and Elizabeth Preeper; sisters, Mary Verge, Hazel Dillman, Rachel Preeper; brothers, Beldon, Arnold, Wilfred, and Gordon. No service by request. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Larry may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com