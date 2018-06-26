EV charging stations launched in Elmsdale

ELMSDALE: The first-ever Electrical Vehicle (EV) charging station was officially launched on June 25, next to the Tim Hortons in the Elmsdale Shopping Centre.

N.S. Power, Emera, and project partners including Kings-Hants Liberal MP Scott Brison and Hants East MLA Margaret Miller, the Minister of N.S. Natural Resources, gathered to celebrate the “first charge” at one of the 12 EV charging stations. The stations are located near main highways to allow EV drivers ease of access as they travel across Nova Scotia.

Karen Hutt, the president and CEO of N.S. Power, was on hand at the big announcement. She called the news “significant” as it represents what the company is focused on-–customer value, community partnership and powerful innovation.

“The energy industry and, frankly, the entire world is changing so quickly and it’s our job to keep up with that, and we need to make sure that we’re ready for the future,” said Hutt. “We also need to make sure that we’re making investments that will sustain our province for generations to come.

“We know that Nova Scotians are interested in electric vehicles and what’s holding them back at this moment from buying one is the lack of infrastructure. So today is about removing that barrier and pushing forward towards a sustainable future for all Nova Scotians.”

The 12 EV fast-chargers are located as follows: Yarmouth, Shell; Digby, Sobeys; Coldbrook, Sobeys Fast Fuel; Shelburne, Sobeys Fast Fuel; Liverpool, Sobeys; Bridgewater, Best Western; Elmsdale, Sobeys; Debert, Masstown Market; Stellarton, Sobeys Fast Fuel; Monastery, PetroCan; Baddeck, Lynwood Inn; and North Sydney, Sobeys.

The 12 Level-3 fast chargers were constructed with funding support totaling $600,000 from Natural Resources Canada’s Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative.

Brison was at the announcement on behalf of Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr.

“The people of Nova Scotia, and those who visit our province, deserve more options when it comes to travel in electric vehicles, which is why we’re helping to create this provincial network of charging stations,” he told the crowd of 45 people, most who huddled under a large tent as the rain poured down. “They will help to create more jobs and a greener future for our children and grandchildren.”

Further contributing to this EV charging infrastructure, the Government of Nova Scotia has installed an additional 12 Level 2 chargers at the same locations. These chargers will provide a charging solution for plug-in hybrid vehicles that are unable to charge using the Level 3 chargers.