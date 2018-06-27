Battle by the Bay coming to Lantz, Kennetcook

LANTZ: The Battle of the Bay is coming to East Hants.

Team Canada boxing, including local boxer and four time Canadian Champion Wyatt Sanford of Kennetcook, will be taking on Team Puerto Rico in 12 bouts.

In two locations, the event is sure to please all boxing enthusiasts across East Hants, with bouts on July 6 at the East Hants Sportsplex, and at Findley Park in Kennetcook. Organizers are encouraging fans to bring their own chair to the Kennetcook event.

The event has many sponsors, and has also received a special events grant from the Municipality of East Hants.

More information is available at www.boxingnovascotia.ca.