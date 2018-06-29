Advocate takes on operations at Eastern Sign Print

STELLARTON: Sobeys is delighted to announce that the company has reached an agreement with Advocate Printing and Publishing of Pictou, N.S., to take on the management of Eastern Sign Print in Stellarton, N.S.

The print shop has been part of Sobeys’ Pictou County operations since 1973 and produces a variety signage and print materials for the company’s stores. In the deal, Sobeys will lease the Eastern Sign Print facility and equipment to Advocate.

Sobeys, Xerox and Advocate will be working on a transition plan with the current employees of Eastern Sign Print during the 120-day transition.

The deal opens the door to new opportunities for the Eastern Sign Print operation under the strong leadership of Sean Murray, CEO, Advocate and his experienced management team. In addition to seeking new business for the facility, Advocate will work in partnership with RR Donnelley, Sobeys managed print vendor partner for the national supply of printed materials, to ensure that Sobeys print needs are met in Atlantic Canada.

“The Advocate has been a highly-valued, long-time partner to Sobeys, reliably meeting a range of printing needs in addition to producing our flyers in the region,” said Trinh Tham, acting Senior Vice President, Marketing for Sobeys. “We couldn’t be happier to solidify and extend this partnership in our home base of Pictou County.”

“We are pleased to support Sobeys through this transition and help optimize their print materials requirements,” said Sean Murray. “We look forward to working with them and R.R. Donelley to make the most of their opportunities across Canada and provide exceptional products and services in Atlantic Canada.

“This is a truly exciting opportunity to enhance our partnership with Sobeys and expand Advocate’s printing industry leadership.”