JOHNSON, Walter C. – 60, of West Saint Andrews, passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident June 28, 2018. Born in Halifax, he was a son of the late Arthur and Pearl Johnson. Walter was a crane operator with Local 721 Operating Engineers for many years. Walter always had a story and had a wonderful sense of humour. He was passionate about Harley Davidson motorcycles. Walter was a great friend to many, a brother to most. He loved his wife and son dearly, as well as his three cats. He is survived by his wife, Yvette; his son Coltin; one sister, Gail; as well as his extended family. Walter was predeceased by his brother, Eric. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 – 4 p.m. Saturday, July 7 with words of remembrance at 3 p.m. in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie. The family wished to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the First Responders. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Walter may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com