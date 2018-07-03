Lantz playground gets funding

MLA Miller announces 10 projects in area to be supported with $242,000 provincial investment

ELMSDALE: A community playground in Lantz; and ballfields in Sipekne’katik (Indian Brook) and Hants North were among the projects in the Fundy region to be approved for funding through the Recreational Facility Development Grant Program.

At announcements across Nova Scotia, more than 53 projects were announced as receiving support to the overall tune of more than $1.8 million in investments.

One of those announcements took place at the Municipality of East Hants (MEH) building in Elmsdale,

Hants East MLA Margaret Miller—the Minister of Natural Resources—announced more than $242,000 for 10 projects in the area. It was scheduled to occur at the playground on Tower View Court in Lantz, however Mother Nature forced it to an indoor venue.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce we’re investing $19,000 to the redevelopment of the playground on Tower View Court in Lantz,” said Miller. “This playground has been, and will continue to be, an important gathering place for families and the two nearby daycares who use the spot regularly.”

The project has many accessibility features, something Miller herself was pleased to see. Those features will include accessible surfacing; sensory components; and an inclusive swing.

Miller said the project upgrades will also include a new picnic shelter; rebuilding the pathway to become more accessible; and the addition of trees.

“This development is happening because of the hard work from the community, and the dedication volunteers have for their community,” she said.

MEH Deputy Warden Wayne Greene spoke briefly at the announcement.

“The new play structures we’re investing in shows council’s commitment to providing our growing community with options to encourage healthy, active living for residents of all ages and abilities,” said Greene.

Other projects receiving support include: a new ballfield for the Hants North Baseball association; a natural playground for schools in Chiganois and Shubenacadie Elementary; a new stadium compressor for Amherst Stadium; improvements to the Mount Uniacke playground; a softball field for Sipekne’katik First Nation (Indian Brook); accessibility improvements at the Truro Golf Course; and exterior repairs for the Scotia pool society.