MacDONALD, Audrey Jean – Age 82, of Elmsdale, passed away June 27, 2018 in The Magnolia, Enfield, surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Stillwater, Guysborough County, she was a daughter of the late Alexander and Winnifred MacDonald. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Audrey hosted many gatherings and was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Presbyterian Church, Elmsdale. She enjoyed traveling – having visited 21 countries in her lifetime, as well as camping, dancing and spending time with “the Gang”. Audrey will be greatly missed by her loving husband and constant companion of over 62 years, Grant; children, Greg (Diane), Debbie and Connie (Gerald) Parker; grandchildren, Tracy (Daniel) Moser, Jesse (Megan) MacDonald, Nicole (Victor) Cadoret, Ryan and Josiah Parker, grandson in-law, Brad Corbett; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy (Bert) Morrison; sisters-in-law, Jessie and Marlene MacDonald; several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by granddaughter, Tammy Corbett; brothers, Bill and John MacDonald. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm Friday in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie, from where a funeral service will be held 2pm Saturday, June 30, 2018, Rev. Beth Mattinson officiating. A reception will follow in the funeral home hospitality area. Interment will be in Elmsdale Cemetery, Elmsdale. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the VON Homecare, and staff at The Mira and The Magnolia for the compassionate care and friendship given to Audrey. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Audrey may be shared with the family at:www.ettingerfuneralhome.com