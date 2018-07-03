MacDONALD, Lewis Graeme – Age 72, formerly of Enfield, passed peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family on June 28, 2018. Born in Halifax, he was the son of the late Laurence and Emmeline MacDonald. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen (MacDowell); children, Gerron (Tamara), Nancy and Ian; grandchildren, Trae and Devan Sanford, MacKenzie and Marnie MacDonald; sisters, Lorraine, Monica (Leo) and Dorothy. He was predeceased by brothers, Sterling and John; sisters, Patricia, Gloria and Joan; brother-in-law, Charles Vincent Scott. After living several years in Enfield, NS, Lewis and his family moved to Williams Lake, BC in 1981. After retiring from the mining industry where he worked for many years, he loved to spend time camping with Helen, his children and grandchildren. He loved to fish with Gerron, talk politics with Nancy and take in a Vancouver Canucks game with Ian. He had an immense passion for History and could always be found in his favourite rocking chair reading a book about history. A funeral Mass was held in Williams Lake Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Donations to the Caribou Memorial Hospital Ambulatory Care and the blood lab.