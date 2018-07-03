SCOTT, Leslie “Les” John – Age 63 of Mill Village, passed away on June 8, 2018 in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro, after an intense struggle with ALS. Dearly loved and cherished by family, friends, and all who knew him. He was the son of Jean Louise (Morash) Scott, the mother he adored, and the late John Albert Scott. Les spent his early years in the area of Enfield. As a young man he spent many hours working on cars with his beloved uncles. When he entered the work force, he took a job as a heavy equipment operator for both the provincial Department of Transportation, and the Halifax Regional Municipality Water Commission. He was liked and respected by his co-workers and earned the admiration of all of the people who worked with him. Les volunteered his time coaching soccer and loved a good jam session with his musical friends where he was known as a singer and guitar player. He was an avid organic gardener, and his kindness, patience and gentle nature was reflected in the care that he took attending and nurturing his seedlings and plants. A lover of hockey, Les was a hockey player and a devoted fan of the Montreal Canadiens. It was rare for him to miss a game, and one of the high points in the past year was attending a game in Montreal where his team was playing against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Les’ life was best exemplified by the strength, courage and dignity that he consistently demonstrated throughout his battle with ALS. Despite his personal struggles, he never missed an opportunity to tell his wife, children and stepchildren that they were loved. Those closest to the family could see clearly that his wife Linda was the love of his life, and the couple were referred to as a “Package deal”. Les was a devoted member of his local AA group. His fellow members inspired and supported him and working his program with them was a large part of maintaining his daily sobriety and ongoing spiritual growth. His departure has left an emptiness in everyone whose life he touched. Les is survived by his wife, Linda (Barrett) Scott; daughter, April Scott (Howie); son, Ryan Scott (Shannon); step son, Bradley Cornelius, step daughter, Jennifer Cornelius (John); former wife Sandra Neilson; grandchildren, Royce and Tristen; step grandchildren, Brook and Brandi; brothers, Ken (Darla) Scott, Frank Scott (Wanda), Burton Scott; sisters, Linda (Ken) Baker, Barb Parks (Glen), Jessie Scott and numerous nieces and nephews. Les was predeceased by his father, John Albert Scott, brother, Wayne Scott and nephew John Hopkins. A funeral service to celebrate Les’ life will be held 2pm (Live-stream of the service will begin at 1:55pm – http://distantlink.com/ettingers.html) , Saturday June 16 in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie, Rev. Martin Reid officiating. A reception will follow the service. The family has requested no flowers to be sent to the funeral home. For those who wish, donations may be made to the ALS Society of NB and NS, 900 Windmill Road, Dartmouth, NS B3B1P7. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Les may he shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com

As family and friends come together to commemorate the man we all love, we have a message…

May you soar with the eagles, and dance with the spirit in the sky our sweet Les