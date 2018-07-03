SIMMONDS, Erick Clifford – of Truro, Nova Scotia passed away peacefully on Friday, June 29, 2018 at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre. Born on May 10, 1937 in Rawdon, Hants County, Eric was the son of the late Norman and Eliza (MacPhee) Simmonds. Eric left Nova Scotia at the age of 23 and travelled to Alberta where he worked for Motorways as a long haul truck driver for 17 years and then worked 12 years as a Business Agent for the Teamsters Union. He married his wife Edna in 1961 and they resided in Calgary for several years. Eric had a great zest for life, loved to tell a story and made great friends wherever he went. Retired in 1986, Eric and Edna loved to travel, spent 22 years going south to Arizona for the winter months. Eric said that he had the “best times” travelling within US and Canada in the motor home. Eric was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion and the Loyal Order of the Moose. Over the years, he was an avid golfer and a card shark. He could play just about any card game going. He participated in many provincial and national “Senior Games” and usually won or placed in a few events every year. Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years, Edna Pearl (Knapp) Simmonds; sister, Emily Lacey of Elmsdale, NS; and her children, Doug, Debbie, David and Danita; sister-in-law, Eileen McGrath of Carleton Place, Ont.; and her children; Paula and Terry, plus several great nieces and nephews and many cousins. Eric will be sadly missed by his extended family and his wide circle of friends from near and far. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Colchester Community Funeral Home. A Celebration of Eric’s life will take place on Sunday, July 15, 2018 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Nine Mile River Community Centre. An interment will take place at the Sand Hill Cemetery, Upper Nine Mile River prior to the Celebration of Life. Eric would like to thank Dr. D. Rowe for his kindness and support. No flowers by request. If you so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Sand Hill Cemetery, c/o Ruby Demont, 3232 Hwy #202, East Gore, Nova Scotia B2S 3A9. On-line condolences may be made at: www.ColchesterCommunity.com