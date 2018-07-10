From the Firehouse – June 2018 calls

NOEL: Here’s a look at what fire departments in Elmsdale; Mount Uniacke; Noel; Maitland; Shubenacadie; Kennetcook; Enfield; Nine Mile River; and Stewiacke fire were up to in the month of June.

This month we welcome Noel and District Volunteer Fire Department to the column. Information pertained in it is provided by each department to us.

Elmsdale fire responded to 17 calls, led by seven medical assists. They had six motor vehicle collisions; two fire calls; 1 Carbon Monoxide detector; and one alarm activation.

For Nine Mile River, they had 12 calls, with four of those being mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments. They had five medical assists and three motor vehicle collisions.

Noel Fire responded to six calls during the month, led by two medical assists. They were paged for one chimney fire; one mutual aid request to a neighbouring department for a brush fire; one mutual aid request to a neighbouring department for a vehicle fire; and one motor vehicle collision.

Maitland fire heard the “sound of their people” nine times during the month, with three medical assists leading the way. They also responded for two mutual aid requests; one brush fire; one vehicle fire; on RCMP assistance call; and one motor vehicle collision.

The department encourages the East Hants community to join them for their annual car show on Saturday, Aug 18, with a barbecue, prizes, DJ. See their Facebook page for more details.

Shubenacadie fire were paged out 13 times, led by six motor vehicle collisions. They also responded to three structure fires; two brush fires; a false alarm; and one vehicle fire. Six of their calls were mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments.

Uniacke and District were paged out 15 times in June. Leading the way was 11 medical assists; two motor vehicle collisions; one mutual aid request to a neighbouring department; and one brush fire.

For Kennetcook fire, they had eight calls in the month with half of them being medical assists. They were also paged out for one residential alarm; one chimney fire; one motor vehicle collision; and one vehicle fire.

Stewiacke fire responded to 18 calls during the 31 days of June. That tally was led by eight medical assistance calls; three mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments; one stand-by; one structure fire; one fire investigation call;one grass fire; one unknown fire; one flare up; and one public assist.

For Enfield Volunteer Fire, they had 11 medical calls; six mutual aid requests; seven motor vehicle collisions; two brush fires; two alarm activations; and one other call.