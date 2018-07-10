McMULLEN, Raymond Douglas (Bear, Doug, Mugs) – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Doug passed away peacefully on June 21st, 2018 surrounded by family at Providence Care Hospital. Doug was 79. Doug was the son of the late Raymond and Helen McMullen of Hardwood Lands. Doug was predeceased by first wife, Dale (nee Sharpe); sisters, Marion, Audrey and Irene; brothers, Laurie, John and Elroy. Doug will be deeply missed by his wife and soul mate Carolyn (Carlie) (nee Driscoll); children, Robert (Wendy), Beaver (Beth), Wendy (Mike From); step-son, Larry (Sarah). Doug will be sadly missed by grandchildren, Riley (Kathryn), Rachel, Mitch (Laura) and Jessie; sisters, Frances, Elsie; brothers, Chester (Donna) and Ernie (Janice); Uncle Earl; sisters-in-law, Mary and Connie; and Patrick Driscoll (Annette). Doug will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Doug served in the military RC SIGS and worked at Dupont for 33 years. Doug was also a great baseball player and coach to many young men. Doug will be remembered for his awesome voice and guitar playing. He enjoyed volunteering at nursing homes entertaining the residents. A Celebration of life was held July 15th in Kingston, Ontario.