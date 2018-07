NOEL: The annual Noel Fun Fair featured plenty to do for the whole family, including the addition of wrestling with the stars of Victory Championship Wrestling Can-Am.

It appeared to be very popular event with the crowd of fans that took it in under the sunny skies with the Bay of Fundy in the background.

The parade kicked off the afternoon of fun and games, including bouncy castles, bingo, and face painting.

Reporter Pat Healey snapped away at the Fun Fair and here’s his photo gallery.

PHOTOS: Lots of fun at Noel Fun Fair