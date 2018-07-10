Rugby gold for local Enfield RFC players

ENFIELD: Players that suit up with Enfield RFC have won Atlantic Rugby championships, presented by Truro Nissan, with Rugby N.S. recently.

Olyvia Pineo and Jewlia Burke, both who call East Hants home, played on the U18 women’s and U20 senior women’s squad; Lauren Maye of Lower Sackville was on the U16 women’s team; while Amy Fraser was an assistant coach with the U16 rugby team.

It made for a triple gold weekend for the Keltics rugby program on the women’s side.

Meanwhile, Ben Clark of Bedford suited up with the U-18 men’s team and earned silver. Callum Robson was listed on the U18 men’s roster as well. Both play on the Enfield RFC men’s teams.