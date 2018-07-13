Veteran Memorial Park officially unveiled

ELMSDALE: A dream and vision has turned into a reality for community organizers, officials with the Elmsdale Legion, and members of council with the Municipality of East Hants with the dedicated of Veterans Memorial Park on School Road in Elmsdale.

With a dedication ceremony held on July 7, with officials and many family members of the Veterans honoured, the new sign was officially unveiled.

Elmsdale Legion executive Ron Cooper emceed the event, and reiterated the importance of Remembrance.

“One of the legion’s main mission is remembrance,” he said to the crowd. “It can also be done in a lot of smaller ways, like this, these small reminders.

“The distance of time between the people who dealt with the first world war and the people who dealt with the second world war is getting further and further apart, so as the younger generation is coming in, they’ll see this is a Veterans Memorial park and learn what that means.”

The park renaming has been a labour of love between family members of Veterans, members of the Elmsdale Legion, Elmsdale councillor Stephen King and the rest of the Municipality of East Hants council.

Warden Jim Smith was pleased with the decision.

“It’s such a great opportunity, he said. “It’s the second time we’ve dedicated a park to Veterans this year and I think it’s a great movement and something I’d like to see continue.”

A park was also recently dedicated in Mount Uniacke to Veterans from several conflicts.

“I would like to thank all of those who have been involved,” added King, who also presented the Legion with a certificate acknowledging the name change.

Kings-Hants MP Scott Brison also attended the dedication and says he is so impressed at the time bridge being gapped.

“There’s a growing number of youth, young children in school who are actively engaged. The legion does a great job of being active in schools,” he said. “The decision you’ve made in creating this park as a living tribute and ongoing memorial to honour our veterans who served Canada so valiantly is really fitting.

“The very fact that this is a playground, here in Elmsdale, or in Canada, that children have the freedom to play in a community facility like this safely is something we could very easily take for granted. But it is a freedom, a freedom the children have here in Canada that is not something that can happen anywhere.”

Brison ended his greetings with congratulations.

“I want to commend the community, the Veterans, the Legion, for it’s leadership in this project” he said.

“It’s a really wise decision and I commend all in making that happen.”