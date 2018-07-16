CLARKE, Peter – Age 52 of Elmsdale. It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the passing of our dearest Peter. A husband, a father, a grandfather, a son, a brother, a nephew, a friend – we are shaken at this loss to our collective community. Peter passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends following a courageous struggle with cancer. Initially diagnosed five years ago, Peter left a lesson for us all yet again through his strength, dignity and humor. His love of family and the joy he found there – whether at the rink, at the campground, the golf course or the campfire with guitar in hand, was always evident and so genuine in nature. His commitment to hockey as a parent, as a coach and as a player in his younger days was all delivered with the same steady love that he put into everything. Peter was a die-hard Toronto Maple Leafs fan, was proud and loyal to the blue and white. As a nature lover he was respectful and grateful to his country. He enjoyed three decades of an annual May camping trip with close friends – again demonstrating his love for us all and that same willingness to lead and provide. Born in Halifax, he was a son of Sunnie (Simpson) Clarke and the late George Clarke. Peter will be sadly missed by his wife, Sheila (Sadler); children, Rachel, Faith, Ty and Sydney; granddaughter, Piper; mother, Sunnie; sister, Jane Clarke; several aunts and uncles. Besides his father, he was predeceased by his daughter, Ashley. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held 1 – 3 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 17 in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie, from where a funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, Pastor Mike Vlahos officiating. A reception will follow in the funeral home hospitality area. Livestream of the service will begin at 1:55 p.m. http://distantlink.com/ettingers.html Family flowers only, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice. Condolence, words of comfort and memories of Peter may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com Regardless of who you were – what lead you to meet and know him, we were all left with the same genuine sense of care, commitment and friendship. “Dearly loved and sadly missed – a true champion”.