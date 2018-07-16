HUDSON, Anthony (Tony) Carl – Age 60, passed away at home in Waverley on Thursday July 12, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, (Bev) Beverley Ann Tufts; daughter, Shannon Quillan and grandson, Blake Lumsden; brothers, Paul Frederick Hudson and Thomas (Tom) Alexander Hudson (Nancy); nephews, Mathew Hudson, Craig Hudson, Brandon Walker; nieces, Kelsey Hudson, Michelle Balcom (Tufts), Stephanie Walsh (Tufts), Melanie Sisco-Tufts and Alivia Walker and seven great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Frederick Carl Hudson and mother, Silvia Flora Isenor. Tony was a very talented woodworker and enjoyed spending time crafting beautiful pieces of art to give to friends and family. He enjoyed spending time tending to his extensive garden and was an avid model builder. Tony got his early education at Sackville High School and enjoyed telling stories about his antics. Later in life he pursued education at Mount Saint Vincent University and had several vocational certifications and also attained a Computer programming certification. Tony’s boisterous personality was contagious and he was always a welcome addition to every family gathering where he could always be heard telling stories to entertain the crowd. As per Tony’s wishes, in lieu of funeral services there was a celebration of life held at the Waverley Fire Hall on July 22nd. Online condolences can be left at tkbarnardfuneralhome.ca Donations may be made to the Cobequid Community Health Centre Foundation or the Halifax Branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.