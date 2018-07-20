Man charged for historical sexual assault in Elmsdale

ELMSDALE: On July 9, East Hants District RCMP began an investigation into a complaint of sexual assault at a wellness centre on Hwy. 2.

The victim alleges she was sexually assaulted, on two different occasions, two years ago during a massage therapy session at the centre. Since she came forward, one other victim has also reported a similar offence with the same accused person.

East Hants District RCMP have charged 52-year-old Martin Huybers of Upper Nine Mile River with three counts of Sexual Assault. He was arrested on July 18 and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on August 27.

The RCMP is concerned there may be additional victims. Anyone who feels they have been victimized is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 .