CROUSE, Bernie C. – Age 75, of Coldstream, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro on July 18, 2018. Born in Stewiacke East, he was a son of the late Robert and Josie Crouse. Bernie was a very hard worker having worked on the farm, at other businesses as well as having been a school bus driver for many years. He was one of a kind and had a great sense of humour. Bernie told it like it is in his own unique way. He loved his grandchildren dearly. Bernie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Norma; his children, Bruce (Fay), Debbie (Ross) Crawford, Gloria Adams, Donald Adams; grandchildren, Kelsie, Brittany, Jeremy, Sammy, Tim, Tasha; great grandchildren, Ashlyn and Hayden; siblings, Jean (Gerard), Doreen (Tommy), Jimmy (Judy), Betty. He was predeceased by stepchildren, Skippy and Trent; siblings, Mildred, Lawrence, Kenny, Enis; step grandson, Stacey. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 24 with a time of remembrance beginning at 2 p.m. in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie. Donations in memory of Bernie may be made to the Lung Association of Nova Scotia. The family would like to thank the staff at the ICU and Palliative Care unit at CEHHC for the tremendous care given to Bernie. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Bernie may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com