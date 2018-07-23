EDITORIAL: The power of volunteers

From July 13-15, the second annual Tide Fest homecoming celebrations filled the East Hants Sportsplex. The event was more like a handful events in one.

Hundreds, if not thousands filled the Sportsplex, for the 2018 Induction ceremony for the East Hants Sports Heritage Society Hall of Fame; the music festival; the ball hockey; the Atlantic Strongman Competition; the washer toss; community fair; community demonstrations; and more.

All done, by volunteers. Everywhere you looked there were people in matching tees, making the event run seamlessly.

They deserve an endless amount of thanks. Tide Fest is such a great event, and it shows what East Hants is capable of.

It was an amazing three days, and was so rewarding to see participants of all ages. From young to old, there was something for everyone.

My hats can’t go out enough for the organizers and volunteers. I’m truly impressed and in awe of the amount of time, etc that goes into an event of this magnitude. Job well done.

I hope everyone who attended thanked a volunteer for putting on such a great day. It was inspiring to see so many community groups come together and see what can be done when we all work together.