FANCEY, Kevan – Age 58, of Enfield. With broken hearts we announce that our dear sweet Kevan passed away July 19, 2018 at the QEII Halifax Infirmary Site. Born in Enfield, he was a son of Mary (Rhoddy) Fancey and the late Claude Fancey. Kevan enjoyed a career as a long-haul truck driver and then drove a mixer for Mobile Concrete. He was a member of the Enfield Legion and was highly respected in the community. Kevan touched so many lives, he was truly an inspiration with his strength and courage during many years of health struggles. He will be forever loved and missed by his mom, Mary Fancey; brother, Rick (Maxine) Fancey; sisters, Muriel Jarvis, Debbie Lightle, Darlene (Stephen) Richardson. Kevan had several nieces and nephews who he considered friends, as they brightened his world. He is also survived by his former wife, Madeline; stepchildren, Bill (Cathy) Duann and Audrey; three grandchildren. Kevan was predeceased by his dad, Claude Fancey. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2 – 4 p.m. Sunday with a Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Monday, July 23, both in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie, Rev Martin Reid officiating. Private interment at a later date. Donations in memory of Kevan may be made to the Kidney Foundation. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Kevan may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com