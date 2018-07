SHUBENACADIE: The Municipality of East Hants is saddened by the passing of former Municipal Councillor, Albert Flemming.

Flemming served on Council from 2004 to 2008 and again from 2012 to 2016.

“Our community has lost a good Municipal representative,” says Warden Jim Smith. “Albert served his community of Shubenacadie proudly and he will be missed.”

The Warden, Council and staff of the Municipality of East Hants extend sincere condolences to Mr. Flemming’s family and friends