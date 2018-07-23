FRANCIS, Wanda Marie – 63, of Indian Brook, passed away peacefully with family by her side in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro on July 20, 2018. Born in Truro, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary Gehue. Wanda was an avid Bingo player. She was a loving and caring woman who never turned anyone away. Wanda is survived by her children, Stephanie, Adam (Stacy), Gregory, Mary (Leon), Michael, Evangeline; stepson, Dale Francis; “long lost daughter”, Gwen Sack; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Joyce, Terri, Margie, Joanne, Anne; two god children, Christopher and Jill. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael; son, Allen; stepson, Anthony; siblings, David, Florence, Sheila, and Duane. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 23 at 116 Brown Flatts Road, Indian Brook until time of Funeral 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 25 in St. Kateri Roman Catholic Church, Indian Brook, Fr. Ron Cairns officiating. Interment will take place at a later date. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Wanda may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com