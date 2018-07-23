GOVEIA, A. Martin – 66, of Coldstream passed away at home July 17, 2018. Born in Halifax, he was a son of Anthony and the late Odessa Goveia. Martin worked at Dalhousie University for nearly 40 years. He also drove taxi in Sackville. Martin loved old cars and four wheeling. He was a wonderful father and grandfather. Martin is survived by his wife, Vivian; his father, Anthony; his children, Tracy and Daniel; his grandchildren, Dakota, Dylan, Kiara, and Brayden; and a large extended family. Besides his mother, he was predeceased by two brothers, David and Claude. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. No visitation or service by request. The family wishes to thank the first responders for their compassionate care. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Martin may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com