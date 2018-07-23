King, Thompson, Smith nab solid CSBK results

NORTH SALEM: Jordan Szoke swept the weekend of on track racing during the Canadian Superbike (CSBK) National championship stop at Atlantic Motorsport Park on July 20-22 in North Salem, outside of Shubenacadie.

Szoke’s two wins aboard his Mopar Express Lane BMW Motorrad S1000RR increased his points lead as he chased a fourth straight national superbike title. Sam Trepanier made Szoke work for the win on July 22, as the Quebec rider pulled within striking distance by lap six.

“Sam pulled off a great pass and I thought maybe he was going to take off, but he made a small mistake there and when you get a chance like that you have to take it,” said Szoke. “These guys pushed me 100 per cent to my limit, I didn’t slow down at all.”

The two wins moved Szoke ever closer to securing the 2018 championship with one round left at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Aug. 10-12.

The Society of Atlantic Roadracing League (sARL) hosted the national series at their home track.

Meanwhile, local sARL racers had success on the track during their races on the national series stop at the track known as the Rollercoaster.

Maitland’s Chad King rode his no. 927 Honda CBR600RR to a fifth place finish in the Magnetti Marelli Amateur Superbike race. Jenna Graham of Meagher’s Grant rode her no. 519 to a 10th place result. Nic Meunier of Verdun, Que. took the class win.

In Sportbike on July 22, King was fourth, while Graham came home in ninth place.

Cory Canfield of Oakfield rode his no. 132 machine to an 11th place finish in the second Pro Superbike race, one lap down.

Richard Thompson of Milford brought home two second place finishes in the sARL Lightweight invitational, with Debert’s Gary McKinnon winning both races.

Andrea Smith of East Uniacke did not race in the first race, but came home in 13th place in the second race of 21 slotted positions. Eight riders did not start.

Smith was also 14th in the Amateur Lightweight Sport Bike second race. She finished last in the first race.