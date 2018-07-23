Langille impresses at IWK 250

NASCAR’s Kenny Wallace wins after top two DQ’d post-race; Enfield’s Shawn Turple struggles

ANTIGONISH: It was an impressive showing for a rookie driver from Shubenacadie on the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour at one of their milestone races, the IWK 250, presented by Steve Lewis Auto Body.

Braden Langille, in the no. 51 Nova Construction-Velocity Machining & Welding-sponsored hot rod started on the outside of the front row, alongside Greg Proude in the no. 29. He came home in seventh position initially, but after three cars failed post-race tech he was moved up to fourth.

“I think we had about a fourth or fifth place car,” said Langille. “We just got shuffled back on the restarts. We always got stuck on the outside and there was a lack of drive out there. We’d lose a couple spots, then we’d gain a couple spots.

“We were quicker than the two in front of us at the end, but we just didn’t have enough to get around them.”

The rising star even had a chance to rub paint with NASCAR legend and broadcaster Kenny Wallace, who was the guest celebrity and piloted the No. 18 Toromont CAT Car for Kids. He came home third, but was bumped to the win after the top two cars failed post-race tech.

What was that like? Langille was smiling ear-to-ear as he answered.

“That was pretty cool,” said Langille. “He’s one of NASCAR’S greatest. To race door-to-door and have his tire marks on my door is pretty cool. It’s been an awesome experience for me. I can’t wait to come back next year.”

Wallace was ecstatic post-race with his finish for a guy that has driven on asphalt.

“I’m thrilled to death,” said Wallace. “It just sends a message throughout the world that I can still get it done in these super late models.

“We grinded out 250 hard, gruelling laps. We outlasted them. Stay grinded. Get your head in there and get up on that wheel.”

Langille feels it was a good weekend to build off of for his team.

“It’s been a rough go,” he said. “I think we’ve figured the car out a little more. A couple more races we may have a checkered flag out the window.”

Meanwhile, it was a weekend to forget for Enfield’s Shawn Turple in the no. 0 Dexter Construction-Municipal Group red beast, as he came home in 16th. He was moved up to P13 with the three cars disqualified. He had to rely on a provisional from the tour to be among the 30 drivers that took the green flag.

Among the six cars that did not qualify for the race included Stevie Lively of Shubenacaide in the no. 30 machine. Seven other drivers had to do what Turple did and rely on a provisional from the track or tour.

Cassius Clark took the checkered flag with Dave O’Blenis second before both failed post-race tech. J.R. Fitzpatrick, who was fifth, was the third car that was disquallified due to failing post-race tech.