RCMP thankful for those who report drunk driving

ENFIELD: Halifax District RCMP wants to thank people who are calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

During the first six months of 2018, Halifax District RCMP received 93 calls to 911 where people reported they suspected a person was driving impaired.

Of the 93 calls, 67 of those drivers were charged with Impaired Operation or received driving suspensions. In 2017, during the same period, 911 received 81 calls that resulted in 56 Impaired Driving charges and driving suspensions.

In total, Halifax District RCMP and RCMP South East Traffic Services have charged 133 drivers with Impaired Operation during the first six months of this year in comparison to 115 during the same period in 2017.

“These numbers prove that people know what to look for when they think someone may be driving impaired, and the increase in charges reinforces the importance of calling police,” says Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, Halifax District RCMP. “Keeping our roads safe is everyone’s responsibility and those who are calling in are working alongside us, we thank you for doing this!”

If you suspect a driver is impaired call 911 immediately. Your actions could save someone’s life.