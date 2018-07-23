Shubenacadie homicide case added to rewards program

SHUBENACADIE: The RCMP and the provincial government are adding the homicide of Tina Barron to the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

“This family deserves answers as they continue to grieve the loss of their loved one,” said Justice Minister Mark Furey. “I strongly encourage anyone with information about this crime to come forward and tell police.”

On Oct. 6, 1985, Ms. Barron was reported missing to police. On Nov. 4, 1985, the remains of Ms. Barron were discovered in a wooded area off Robinson Road, in the community of Shubenacadie, near Indian Brook. Ms. Barron was born on Nov. 6, 1968.

“We are so pleased to see that Tina’s case has been added to the program,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, media relations officer, RCMP. “Our hope is that by having this case added, information may come to light that may help us solve this case.”

Anyone with information that could result in an arrest and possible charges should call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090. The reward is up to $150,000.

Those who come forward with information must provide their name and contact information. They may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded.

The Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program was launched in October 2006 as an additional tool to help police gather information on unsolved crimes. For more information about this case and others, visit http://novascotia.ca/just/Public_Safety/Rewards/