Gilby goes three-for-three; Miller, Richard also with solid results

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Gage Gilby is leaving an impression on the Beginner Bandolero division in the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld.

Gilby, of Enfield, didn’t let three weeks off take any momentum away as he won for his third straight Hydraulics Plus bandolero feature race before an estimated 1,500 at Fan Fest on July 20, increasing his hold on first place in the points standings.

Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River in the no. 8 was fast too, but had to settle for second place behind Gilby.

In the Affordable Fuels & Metro Home Heating Sportsman, Richard Salter of the Walton Shore area came home with a heat race win, while it was Kenentcook’s Pete Miller outlasting the field in the 38-lap feature race to grab the checkered flag in his no. 92 hot rod.

Darren Wallage of Oakfield battled back from early race contact to grab second, while Oakfield’s Alex Johnson came home in the no. 14 machine with fifth place.

Emily Meehan of Rawdon Gold Mines came home in fourth in the no. 75 during Strictly Hydraulics Legends feature racing. She grabbed a second place result in the Maritime League of Legends feature at Petty Raceway on July 21 in Moncton.

The no. 71 of Nicole Richard of Belnan came home with a strong sixth place run, to continue her trek up the standings and her hold on the Rookie of the Year placing for the Legends division.

Fall River’s Shelby Baker was second in the feature in the no. 53.

Rational Richard Drake of Windsor Junction came home with a fourth place finish in the no. 141 in the TOURSEC Lightning feature. Meanwhile, Elmsdale’s Tyler Hallahan made a relief appearance for the no. 160 of Ryan McGinnis, who was not feeling well. He fared well on track.