Wings and Wheels event coming up at Aviation Museum

GOFFS: The Atlantic Canada Aviation Museum is hosting their third annual Wings and Wheels event, coming up on Aug. 11.

Running from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., the free event will have BBQ and refreshments, which will also be free of charge. Activities will include face painting, games, and prizes for kids of all ages.

Hundreds of artifacts big and small will be on display, including more than 2o aircraft and three simulators. Along side them all, they’ll have a breathtaking array of classic cars.

There will also be live demonstration of plane restoration as well.

The museum is located at Exit 6, Hwy 102. Across the highway from Halifax Stanfield International Airport. For more information call 902-873-3773 or email info@ACAMuseum.ca.