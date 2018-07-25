Butcher wins again; Turple fifth at Petty

RIVER GLADE, N.B.: It was an up and down day for local Parts for Trucks Pro Stock tour drivers at the Irving Blending & Packaging 150 at Petty International Raceway, outside Moncton, N.B., on July 21.

Cole Butcher won for the third time, followed by Dylan Gosbee and Craig Slaunwhite who rounded out the podium when the checkered flag flew. Kent Vincent was fourth, while Enfield’s Shawn Turple brought his no. 0 Dexter Construction-Municipal Group hot rod home in fifth place. He won the pole for the race.

Turple’s finish was the top amongst East Hants race drivers at the seventh round of the 12-round Pro Stock Tour.

Braden Langille had a solid top three run going with 14 laps to go when an incident wadded up a bunch of cars, causing him to head to pit road where he stayed, while also collecting Darren MacKinnon in the no. 18 who had a second place run going.

MacKinnon, of Charlottetown, battled back for a sixth place finish, while Langille had to settle for 15th in the Velocity Machining & Welding-Nova Construction no. 51 hot rod.

Langille won the heat race he was in, and despite his trouble earned the Rookie of the Race award.

Meanwhile, Stephen Lively of Shubenacadie in the no. 30 Eastern Drainage-sponsored machine completed just 72 laps to finish 18th of the 21-car field.

Prior to the big race, Sam Rogers of Lower Onslow won the 20 lap Bandolero feature and Waverley’s Craig MacDonald took the victory for the Maritime League of Legends; however, he failed post-race tech, handing the victory to Emily Meehan of Rawdon Gold Mines who initially crossed the finish line in second.

The Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour will make its second stop to picturesque Prince Edward Island on Aug. 4 for the Lucas Oil 150 at Oyster Bed Bridge Speedway.