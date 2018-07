WEST ST. ANDREWS: Colchester RCMP wish to advise the travelling public that the Wittenberg Road, in West St. Andrews Colchester Co. is closed until 8:00 PM

RCMP are assisting Stewiacke Fire department who were called to a house fire on the Wittenberg Road at 4:45 PM today.

RCMP and Fire have the road blocked on both sides of the residence to all traffic until the fire is extinguished.

There are no details on the fire at this time.