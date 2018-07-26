Youth charged in Mill Village stabbing incident

MILL VILLAGE: Just after midnight on July 26, a man was stabbed by a 17-year-old youth on Indian Rd. in Mill Village. The youth was upset with the victim because of a dispute over some property, and he confronted the victim and stabbed him with a knife. The victim was transported via EHS to hospital and is in stable condition. The victim and the youth were known to one another.

The youth was arrested at the scene a short time later and will be appearing later today in Shubenacadie Provincial Court. He is facing charges of Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon.