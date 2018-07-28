Mastodons set to host Sr. Men’s nationals

EAST HANTS: The East Hants Shooters Bar and Grill Mastodons are getting ready to host the best from across the country in their own backyard.

East Hants—defending champions from the 2017 Senior Men’s Fast Pitch championship—will host teams from all provinces with the exception of Manitoba and Quebec to date at the St. Croix Recreation Centre ball fields. It will be the third time since 1998 the fields have hosted the senior championships.

It will be the Mastodons first time hosting the high level of calibre of ball.

East Hants consists of a number of quality players from both East and West Hants.

Ten teams will be participating in senior men’s championships. Those provinces represented will be: Ontario (two teams); Saskatchewan (two teams); N.S. (besides the Mastodons, one other team from Guysburough will hit the field); while one team from each of Alberta; Prince Edward Island; British Columbia; and Newfoundland and Labrador will make the venture to St. Croix.

The tournament begins on August 29, with the host Mastodons first game at 11 a.m. when they oppose B.C. later in the day, at 6:30 P.M., the Mastodons will battle Ontario. Opening ceremonies are set for 6 p.m.

Other East Hants games will be: Aug. 30 against Sask. 2 at 12:30 p.m. and Sask. 1 in the night capper at 9 p.m.; Aug. 31 East Hants will battle Ont. 1 at 12:30 p.m. before taking on PEI in the night cap at 9 p.m.

Playoff action will be Sept. 1, with the championship game set for Sept. 2 at 4 p.m.

The Masters Men’s championship will also be taking place during the same time frame in St. Croix.