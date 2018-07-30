Hitting home runs for the Clarkes

CARROLLS CORNER: The community of East Hants and area came through with a home run for one of their own on July 28 in Carrolls Corner and at the Enfield Lions Den.

Organized by Shelly Paul and a few others — namely Martin Sauter — the inaugural Peter Clarke Memorial Slo-Pitch tournament featured10 teams — with five at each field. The Village Idiots came out on top as the victors, outlasting the competition and the heat and humidity.

The tournament was a fundraiser in support of the Clarke family, whose beloved dad and husband Peter recently succumbed to cancer.

“We just really wanted to do whatever we could for the family,” Paul said.

“The community support was beyond amazing, but no surprise. We had countless volunteers who stepped up to help out selling tickets, barbecuing and donating items to the barbecue.”

Paul said Seanna Opas gratefully ran the second field operations for the day, with the help of volunteers from the East Hants Mixed Slopitch League.

“Their generosity played a huge role in making this a success,” she said.

The Grub Stop donated all the hot dogs for both fields. Tal Dawe from 3D Screenprinting donated the winning hats.

“We were able to raise just over $4,500 in this one-day event.”

Paul said she was asked many times if it would become a yearly event, and that’s something that makes her smile because she would like it to become just that.

“I would like to see us hold it regularly if possible and have all the future proceeds go to the Peter Clarke Foundation, which is in the beginning stages of being set up, to help kids play sports which they wouldn’t otherwise be able to play,” she said.

And that’s something that Peter would want as well.