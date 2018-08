ELMSDALE: The cab of a tow truck from a local towing company was destroyed by fire on July 29.

Upon arrival by firefighters from Enfield Fire, the tow truck engine compartment was fully involved, said Lt. Luke Guthro who was Incident Commander on scene.

Elmsdale Fire was paged out as well to the 4:47 p.m. call on Highway 102 between Exit 7 and Exit 8. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. (Photo by: Rhonda Brown/Twitter)