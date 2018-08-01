Maitland prepares for Criers

Provincial championship for Town Criers coming this September

MAITLAND: Things will get loud in Maitland this fall.

It has been announced that Maitland and the CHArt Society will host the 2018 Nova Scotia Guild of Town Criers (NSGTC) Provincial Competition on September 22. This event will be held in conjunction with the Maitland Launch Festival, Launch Day event.

Town Criers and their escorts from across the province have been invited to voice their skills and share their knowledge of Women in the Age of Sail; the topic for their crys and an underlying theme for the whole festival.

Anita Benedict, Town Crier for the Municipality of East Hants and new Vice Chair of the NSGTC will be the host crier for the event. As the only female crier in the province, she felt the topic would be an extra special one for the gentleman criers.

”The guys are great and have been exceptionally supportive of my role over the last few years,” says Benedict. “As a female in a traditionally male role here in NS, I wanted to explore something unique for the cry subject. When co-organizer Nettah Burry mentioned the book Women in the Age of Sail by Donal Baird, I knew we had a winner.”

The Competition portion of the day is set to begin at around 2 pm and will be held on the side porch of the Lawrence House Museum. The museum is the former home of master shipbuilder and politician William Lawrence who realized his dream to build the largest wooden sailing vessel of it’s time.

Criers who have confirmed attendance are James Stewart-New Glasgow; Peter Davies-Annapolis Royal; Lloyd Smith- Windsor West Hants; Allie MacInnis-Sydney; David Olie-Yarmouth; John MacGee- Lunenburg; Greg Fenwick-Sackville; Bob Raoul-Spryfield. Austin (Ozzie) Stiles of Bridgewater hopes to attend, he hasn’t missed a competition in 38 years.

A full schedule of events for the weekend will be released over the summer and will be posted to the Maitland Launch Festival Facebook site or on the CHArt Society page and on the CHArt website www.hightidescentre.ca.

Events will include a community social on Friday evening at the Hight Tides Arts and Community Centre on Church Hill; non-motorized Victorian Parade, re-enactment of the launch of the William D. Lawrence A Barbeque and face painting by Hants North Europe Trip 2020; Youth Crier Skills; and a return of the Whiskey Barrell Races. Stay tuned for more