Butcher battles Blenkhorn to victory; Langille ninth, Turple 10th

OYSTER BED BRIDGE, P.E.I.: Rubbin’ is racing, they say.

Cole Butcher and Dylan Blenkhorn gave the crowd their money’s worth and then some during the final 14 laps of the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour’s Lucas Oil 150 at Oyster Bed Speedway in Oyster Bed Bridge, P.E.I.

Butcher, who drives the No. 53 Atlantic Tiltload hot rod out of Porters Lake, and Truro’s Blenkhorn in the No. 67 Quinn Flooring hot rod, swapped the lead eight times during the 14 lap shootout to end the night, rubbing doors several times.

Blenkhorn tried one last time coming out of turn four, but couldn’t make it work and spun out. He finished 12th.

“I knew he was going to try to do a crossover on me, he’s done that to me before,” said Butcher. “I finally outsmarted the kid.”

Blenkhorn had a few good words for Butcher in Victory Lane.

“He came over and congratulated me like good friends do and told me he knew I was going to put the brakes on,” said Butcher on what Blenkhorn told him.

Dylan Gosbee in the No. 91 was hoping for trouble for both the top two drivers as they battled it out in front of him.

“I was hoping both would end up in the infield so I could be first,” said Gosbee.

Six of the top seven cars were from P.E.I., whichhad 11 drivers in the race.

Braden Langille of Shubenacadie had the pole for the race in his No. 51 Velocity-Nova Racing hot rod. He was loo0king good early on, leading a career high 49 laps. Chris Hughes was on Langille’s outside as the field took the green. However, Langille fell back after an issue with a tire and wound up ninth at the finish, one spot ahead of Shawn Turple of Enfield.

“It’s always nice to start on the pole,” he said. “On one of the restarts when we went to fire back up and go green we had a tire shrink up and really hurt us the rest of the race.

“The top side is where you need to run there, but I got pinned on the bottom and was too tight. We couldn’t roll the centre like everyone else could.”

The tour is scheduled to hold the Toromont CAT 250 on Aug. 11 at Scotia Speedworld. The next race is Aug. 25 at Petty Raceway. They will visit Riverside Speedway near Antigonish on Sept. 8, before concluding the 2018 season Sept. 15 at Scotia Speedworld.