U23 Mastodons finish tied for fourth at nats

EAST HANTS: The East Hants Under-23 Mastodons came home with a fourth place finish at the U23 Men’s fast pitch nationals, held in Quebec from July 31 to August 5.

East Hants finished with a 4-5 won-loss record, to finish tied for fourth with the Host Express Saint-Léonard-d’Aston. The Express beat East Hants 11-0 on Aug. 4.

Owen Sound Selects won the championship, running the gauntlet on Sunday winning all three games they had to capture the title.

Leading East Hants offensively was Noah Hawes who was 9-for-28 at the plate, with an RBI and five runs scored. He had a .321 batting average.

Shayne Gillis was 5-for-26 with a .192 batting average and eight RBIs.

Alex Rhoddy was 7-for-27 with a .259 batting average at the plate, with two RBI and two runs scored. He had 28 plate appearances in nine games.

Alex Anthony was 3-for-17 with a triple and a run scored in six games played.

Jake Hopewell was the other top Mastodon hitter, going 8-for-25 for a .320 batting average to help lead the team. Hopewell had four RBIs.

On the slab, it was Anthony leading the way with 36.2 innings pitched, with a 3-2 record and a 2.29 Earned Run Average. He had 33 strikeouts.

David Watson pitched 2.1 innings with a loss and two strikeouts. He surrendered six earned runs in just four games played.

Dylan McCoul threw 17 innings, getting tagged with two losses and striking out four.