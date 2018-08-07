East Hants finishes fourth at U16 nationals

INNERKIP, ONT.: It was a fourth place finish for the East Hants Shooters Bar & Grill Under-16 Mastodons at the Canadian fast pitch championships, which saw Ontario teams sweep the podium Aug. 1-5.

The Mastodons fell 6-0 to Napanee Express in a Sunday morning semi-final game, and thus were eliminated. Napanee lost the bronze medal game to host Innerkip. The Tavistock Athletics defeated Innerkip in a nail biter in the final to capture the title.

East Hants was led offensively during the tournament, in which they had five wins and six losses, by Brody Fraser who was 10-for-33 with seven RBIs and a .303 batting average.

He had two doubles and two triples, suiting up for all 11 games. He also struck out five times.

Evan McNea had nine hits in 28 at bats for a .321 batting stat, with three RBIs and six runs scored. He also had a double and triple.

Evan Tilley brought in eight runners as he went 7-for-32 at the plate for a .219 batting average, while Riley MacKinnon had a big bat for the M’s going 9-for-31 for a .290 batting average with a double and two RBI’s.

On the slab, Fraser struck out 72 batters over 52.2 innings as he went 5-3 (won-loss) surrendering 21 runs — 15 earned — while walking 19. He had a 1.99 Earned Run Average. He earned the Top Pitcher award during the round-robin schedule portion of the tournament.

McNea threw four innings over two games, getting tagged with a loss as he allowed five runs and struck out two. He finished with a 3.50 ERA.

Caleb Isenor pitched twice but came away with no decisions in both appearances, throwing nine innings giving up 13 hits, 13 runs — 10 earned — while fanning three. He had a 7.78 ERA.

Nathan Peters threw six innings over two games, getting tagged with a loss in the process. He allowed four runs on six hits, while striking out three. He ended with a 3.50 ERA.