Milestone night for women racers at SSW

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Emily Meehan made the most out of what she termed was a “junk” car on Aug. 3 on Canadian National Autism Foundation Night at Scotia Speedworld.

Meehan, of Rawdon Gold Mines, passed her brother Adam, driving the No. 58 of Robin Lowthers, late in the race before a a large crowd during CARSTAR Weekly Racing series action. Her win was part of what would turn into a milestone night where the track, located near the Halifax airport, saw three female drivers win features for the first time ever.

Besides Meehan, Emma MacMillan of Glenholm and Megan Parrott in the No. 1 Sportsman, from Beaver Bank, were the other women racers to grab feature checkered flags.

Meehan said prior to the Maritime League of Legends race in P.E.I. that the car was a handful, but in the last part of the 25 lap feature it came on and she had the momentum to get by Adam, who finished second.

In Bandolero racing action, Gage Gilby’s run for five straight wins came to an end as the caution flew as he came to take the checkered flag in the feature race, which MacMillan then won after a restart.

Darren Flemming of Shubenacadie grabbed the win in the TOURSEC Thunder feature, followed by Nine Mile River’s Dave Matthews

Dawson Noble in the No. 8 Beginner Bando class grabbed the heat race victory.

Dawson’s brother Colton came home second in the 03 in the Bandit/Outlaw Bandolero division, while Nate Singer was fifth in the No. 81 machine. Noble won a heat race as well.

Alex Johnson of Oakfield had a fifth place showing in the No. 14 in the Sportsman race. Parrott also won her heat race while Pictou’s Joey Livingstone grabbed the other heat win.